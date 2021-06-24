The miniature-sized children’s toy Polly Pocket is getting the big-screen treatment in an upcoming live-action film written and directed by Golden Globe winner Lena Dunham (Girls, Industry). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film follows a young girl and her doll, Polly Pocket (played by Emily in Paris and Love Rosie actress Lily Collins), as they form an unlikely friendship. Both Mattel Films and MGM are partnering on the project, along with Dunham’s Good Thing Going banner.

According to Dunham, she is “thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.” Collins added that, “as a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen.”

The upcoming film is seemingly a part of toy company Mattel’s push to grow their existing IPs and adapt them for the silver screen. Their current projects include a Rock Em Sock Em Robots movie starring Vin Diesel, and live-action adaptations of Barbie, Barney, and Hot Wheels. As far as Polly Pocket goes, she has previously starred in her own animated children’s series that first aired in 2018. Right now, no additional actors are tied to the project and no release date has been announced.