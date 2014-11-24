All The Pre-‘Always Sunny’ Times You May Have Seen Charlie Day And Not Realized It

As one of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s hilarious leads, Charlie Day has been making a smooth transition into big screen roles. He was easily one of the best parts of Horrible Bosses, then he practically stole the show in the epic, big-budget Guillermo del Toro actioner, Pacific Rim. This week, Day will be reprising his role as Dale, in Horrible Bosses 2 , but like many actors, you have to start somewhere.

Here are all the times you may have seen Charlie Day, before he became Charlie Kelly.

Mary and Rhoda

Watch a fresh-faced Day — as an office clerk — hit on Mary Tyler Moore, who could easily be his mother.

Cougar-prowling can go both ways.

Madigan Men

This 2000 Gabriel Byrne, multi camera TV-vehicle only made it to 12 episodes, but in it — once again — Day plays a clerk; this time of the coffee shop variety. Day’s slacker style would make Kevin Smith proud.

Between his performances in The Usual Suspects and Miller’s Crossing, Byrne should have been a much bigger star in the states, but así es la vida.

Law & Order

In one of Law & Order‘s perennial character witness/witness interviews, Day describes a confrontation with a would-be thief while establishing his alibi.

As an added bonus, here’s Rob McElhenney, looking like a guilty baby on another episode of Law & Order:

Campfire Stories

Back when Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s name held more weight than Charlie Day’s, the two starred in this B-movie, about, well, scary campfire stories. Although you can barely see him in it, look for Day screaming in two brief shots: in a car, and in the woods. Apparently he does a lot of screaming in this film. Rob McElhenney also pops up in this one.