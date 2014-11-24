All The Pre-‘Always Sunny’ Times You May Have Seen Charlie Day And Not Realized It

Here are all the times you may have seen Charlie Day, before he became Charlie Kelly.
Mary and Rhoda
Watch a fresh-faced Day — as an office clerk — hit on Mary Tyler Moore, who could easily be his mother.
Cougar-prowling can go both ways.
Madigan Men
This 2000 Gabriel Byrne, multi camera TV-vehicle only made it to 12 episodes, but in it — once again — Day plays a clerk; this time of the coffee shop variety. Day’s slacker style would make Kevin Smith proud.
Between his performances in The Usual Suspects and Miller’s Crossing, Byrne should have been a much bigger star in the states, but así es la vida.
Law & Order
In one of Law & Order‘s perennial character witness/witness interviews, Day describes a confrontation with a would-be thief while establishing his alibi.
As an added bonus, here’s Rob McElhenney, looking like a guilty baby on another episode of Law & Order:
Campfire Stories
Back when Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s name held more weight than Charlie Day’s, the two starred in this B-movie, about, well, scary campfire stories. Although you can barely see him in it, look for Day screaming in two brief shots: in a car, and in the woods. Apparently he does a lot of screaming in this film. Rob McElhenney also pops up in this one.
I always loved that Cascade commercial.
Is Rob McElhenney playing a retarded person? Rob McElhenney is playing a retarded person.
Doesn’t he always?
What was he 15 when he did that? I can see why he grew the beard. Riker’d.
I think he also was the voice of “I’m thinking Arby’s” commercial campaign.
I always figured Dennis would end up on Law and Order. You know, because if the implications.
Of*
“the brother of a police officer”. It was Bosco’s brother!
God. “Third watch” was so well written and so overlooked nowadays.
No mention of the fact that it was Big Pete that Mac was testifying against?
I thought I was the only person who’s ever seen Campfire Stories. I should’ve been…
Charlie’s friend in the movie is the lil red head Lawrence Frank guy who tries to blackmail Batman in TDK ha
Mac was also in Lost as a security guard for “the others”… Pretty trippy rewatching and seeing him.
I rewatched Lost recently and noticed this.
I honestly think that was actually Mac, and that’s how Mac dies
(sorry, spoiler: Mac dies on Lost)