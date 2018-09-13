Getty Image

A scene featuring a registered sex offender was cut from Shane Black’s The Predator after Olivia Munn brought the matter to 20th Century Fox’s attention (and even then, she was “chastised” by the studio for saying anything). Now, the victim of Steven Wilder Striegel, who “pleaded guilty to two felonies — risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer — for which he served six months in jail,” has shared her appreciation for Munn, and revealed her name.

“I was not able to speak for myself when I was 14,” Paige Carnes, now 24 years old, wrote in a statement. “The consequences of this abuse are profound and permanent for some. When the abuse takes place with a child, it is even harder to overcome. You lose trust in everyone around you, and mainly yourself. Your abuse does not define you. With support from others and strength from within, you can overcome the label of victim and reclaim your identity.” She continued:

Support can come in many forms. Sometimes all it takes is one person speaking up for you, acknowledging your worth as a human being. I am extremely fortunate to have a Father and Mother that love me unconditionally. My Father has supported me in my healing and growth in ways I cannot thank him enough for. I am also eternally grateful for Olivia Munn’s action. She spoke up for me. She took a stance for me. In turn she stood for all who have suffered like I have. To be acknowledged by a stranger, on a public platform about this issue is incredibly empowering. The positive feedback from social media towards Olivia Munn is uplifting and feels incredibly supportive for me personally. I have no shame for what was done to me. I am not the one who needs to carry that shame. My name is Paige Carnes, former Jane Doe. I hope anyone who has suffered like I have regains their voice and their humanity.

Black has since apologized for casting Striegel, and takes “full responsibility.”

