The story about the sex offender whose small role in the forthcoming The Predator has been removed from the finished film keeps escalating. Over the summer, it was discovered that Steven Wilder Striegel, who had a small role in the film, had a past conviction for sex crime charges. Munn has been outspoken about the issue, saying when she reported the issue to Fox, she initially received radio silence. She’s also suggested that her fellow cast members were shunning her.

Now at least one isn’t. Sterling K. Brown took to Twitter, reports Deadline, to show his support of Munn, and for Fox for deleting the scene, which involved Striegel and Munn.

.@oliviamunn I’m sorry you’re feeling so isolated, my dear. And I’m sorry you’ve been the only one to speak up publicly. I was not at #TIFF so I didn’t have an opportunity to be there with you. There are two main issues as far as I see it. First, what is and is not forgivable?… https://t.co/NQQpoO9kPa — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

Thank you to @20thcenturyfox for taking quick action in deleting the scene. @oliviamunn I hope you don’t feel quite so alone. You did the right thing. 🕉 — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

Our studio was not given that opportunity, and neither was our cast. Especially @oliviamunn who was the only member of the principal cast who had to work with him. I so appreciate that you “didn’t leave well enough alone,” & again, I’m sorry you feel isolated in taking action. — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

the individual. What I take issue with, (& I believe Shane addressed this in his apology), is that we all have the right to know who we’re working with! And when someone has been convicted of a crime of a sexual nature involving a child, we have the right to say that’s not okay! — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

That’s gonna vary from individual to individual. You and @BonafideBlack may differ when it comes to that issue. I don’t have all the details regarding his friend’s crime, but I know it involves a minor, and he spent time in jail. With regards to forgiveness, I leave that to… — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

Striegel was cast by director Shane Black, a longtime friend who has since apologized for keeping his past a secret from the cast and crew. Black said he was trying to help a friend in need, which he now sees as misjudged.

Brown currently stars on This is Us and he won an Emmy for playing prosecutor Christopher Darden on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. In The Predator, due next weekend, Munn plays a scientist and Brown a government agent trying to stay alive amidst a predator invasion.

