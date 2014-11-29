The Author Of ‘The Prestige’ Has Some Harsh Words For Christopher Nolan Over His Batman Films

Author Christopher Priest has some pretty horrible things to say about Christopher Nolan, the man who brought his book The Prestige to the big screen. Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy was successful both financially and critically, but Priest was less than impressed with Nolan’s take on Batman.
“I don’t like his other work, I think its shallow and badly written. I mean, I’ve got kids who like superheroes and they think the Batman films are boring and pretentious, they like things like The Avengers and Iron Man because they’re fun,” he said.
Of the Dark Knight Trilogy: “Its a wrong move to take a superhero and give it psychological realism. There is no psychological realism. He’s a bodybuilder who jumps off buildings. I’m sorry I feel really strongly about this.”
Priest thinks that the audience’s reaction is proof of the wrong-headed approach Nolan took to superhero films, detailing how he had witnessed people being bored and distracted only to be engaged with moments of action. “And every now and then the guy jumps off the building on a rope, and they watch it and go, ‘Woo!’ Then they lose interest. To me, that’s a real major lack of judgment in Nolan, to go for superhero films. I feel this very strongly.”
Priest concludes by offering Nolan some advice. “What he’s trying to be is some kind of modern [Stanley] Kubrick. And I think he’d be better off being a modern [Alfred] Hitchcock, basically. A maker of well-made films like Memento and The Prestige. And these blockbusters are just embarrassing, I think. I haven’t seen the new one yet.”
Ouch. It is hard to know where to start with Priest’s comments. I think it is telling that he thinks Nolan’s blockbusters are shallow, but he makes an exception for the movie based on his book. Also, telling another storyteller what they should or should not be is incredibly presumptuous. Nolan can make whatever kind of film he wants to make and if it doesn’t work, audiences will vote with their wallets. It isn’t really Priest’s place to tell Nolan what films he should be making, and for him to criticize the Dark Knight Trilogy over two years after the last film stinks of a grab for headlines.
Ultimately, I don’t give Priest’s assessment of the Dark Knight Trilogy a whole lot of weight because he has a problem with Nolan’s take on the material. He doesn’t think any superhero movie should be given any realism. Clearly a lot of people disagree, including myself. Should every superhero get the Nolan treatment? No, but at the same time, I would like to know where Priest found a kid who thought The Dark Knight was boring and pretentious. I strongly suspect that this kid does not exist.
“He’s a bodybuilder who jumps off buildings.”
I’m certainly not a kid, but I found the Dark Knight trilogy to be, yes, boring and pretentious. Ms. Kolb chooses to ignore the fact that Priest also praised Memento, which is a 100% Nolan film. And he’s not “telling” Nolan what to do. He simply has an opinion, for better or worse, just like all of us do.
Dark Knight itself was fun, largely because of Ledger. I really think even if he hadn’t died, there was no way Rises could have measured up. And then Nolan made some baffling choices that wrecked what Rises could have been. (as much as I like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, I don’t think making him Robin was a good idea but that’s a last hour twist that pulled all the coolness out of character that was fine on his own). Rises stank of trying for closure without really knowing what that was going to be. The only way I could bring myself to enjoy it was remembering it’s an Elseworlds. If I want the books, I’ll read the books.
Nolan’s certainly one of the best directors of our time, his work should be considered up there with Hitchcock and Kubrick, but he really does need to lighten up. The moments in the trilogy where he allows for humor are perfection. I don’t like this war between WB and Marvel because WB’s directors are ill-suited and I feel it’s pointing Nolan into a role that could destroy his career. If he never touches another superhero movie, I’m fine with that if he’s got another Inception, Memento, or Following in him. I don’t want my passion to destroy his.
How was it pretentious? It’s all great story telling while staying entertaining.
I have to agree with Priest. I’m probably a bigger superhero nerd than Dan Seitz is but I appreciate that superheroes are inherently silly concepts. That’s why I like them. I don’t think supeheroes should be too realistic. The realism of Wolverine is perfectly lampooned by Garth Ennis’ Punisher team ups. It’s silly stuff that masks actual humanity. It’s art. I’ve seen what happens when you take these characters too seriously and that’s why I’ve abandoned DC for the moment. There’s a line you have to walk when dealing with them. The Shumacher films were too far into the silliness, like the third season of Adam West’s Batman run. There has to be a balance. Nolan’s Batman movies do occasionally hit the right notes of silliness and I think that’s why they work (anything with Alfred or Lucius pointing out the obvious is gold). Nolan himself has gotten too stuffy, too into his own self image. He needs to bring it down a notch. There’s nothing wrong with comedy. Who wants to be Alfred Hitchcock without appreciating his sense of humor? The drama of the absurd isn’t easy to get, but when someone gets it, it’s amazing stuff.
let me just say that i’m a big fan of Nolan. I loved most of his films except for Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises. Everything else he put out is almost perfect in my eyes. I disagree about you saying that super hero movies shouldn’t be serious, I feel that their needs to be a balance to all the sillyness in hollywood, an escape from or new and fresh perspective of masked ‘heroes’ and ‘superheroes.’ I also think that there’s a difference between heroes and super ones. One has above human power, the other doesn’t. Movies that have superheroes definitely need to be silly. I think that Nolan’s style was perfect for the batman franchise, even though i liked only one of those films. I respect TDKR, it just wasn’t much fun at all. I felt like Nolan could have used some advice from Cameron in not rushing the production even if it’s out of his power. His style is still perfect for Batman, but I think he could have taken the time to deliver a better and more enjoyable film. Since the great “inception” film, I haven’t seen Nolan evolve or even outsource his weaknesses to diffrent and better suited team members. It’s even hard to notice the switch in DP for interstellar, though that DP made the movie “Her” a striking visiual experience. That’s where nolan fails for me, he has too much power, he doesn’t switch it up, he doesn’t champion working with new people, or let the new people spread their wings. This is something that Tarantino went through and admitted. He said that Django was a different approach, and I could sense it, it was smoother, it felt like he paid attention to his critics for once.
I will never say that I felt bored (in at least the first 2) Dark Knight films, but I think the word people mean to use instead of humor is Levity. Dark Knight Rises and Man of Steel we’re incredibly dour and lacked any sort of excitement of joy that comes from taking part in these adventures. I’m not saying there isn’t a place for serious, dark and thought provoking stories in the superhero genre, but DC seems to angle itself to far to the right. It’s easier to do…say Batman year 100 in comics, because in another month I’ve got another story line or novel to hold on too. Dark Knight Rises hurt because it’s final…no longer can we go to THAT specific universe and play again. It also ultimately tainted the other two films because now I just see it as a Batman who can’t wait to give up being Batman. Also anyone who claims the DK series was a “realistic” portrayal please explain to me why bad guy (outside of the rogues) had that weird animated character bad guy voice? The first two films were a lot of fun and I think I would’ve been happier if they just said they were going to ignore Dark Knight Rises and just bring a post Dark Knight Batman into BVS. At least we’ve always got the funny books.
I get where this guy is coming from. The premise of all super hero stories is ridiculous, and Nolan tried to make Batman realistic. Everything hangs on a suspension of disbelief, and for me at least, when that cracks I start nitpicking all the stupid shit that goes on. It happened in The Dark Knight when the Joker did his pencil trick. I was done, and it started to bother me that Nolan wanted me to take it seriously.
If people were bored and distracted while watching these movies, they sure as shit saw the hell out of the last two, seeing as they’re the 4th- and 7th-highest grossing films of all time, domestically. A more intellectually honest assessment of the movies would be “STOP MAKING SUPERHERO MOVIES DIFFERENT FROM THE WAY I WOULD!”
Also, that dude should’ve watched Interstellar before he said Nolan shouldn’t strive to be a latter-day Kubrick.
Interstellar is the greatest example for why Nolan will never be Kubrick. Or even come close. Interstellar is everything Kubrick was working against as a filmmaker with 2001.
Because Kubrick was trying to create a new kind of visual language in film. He and Clarke cut as much dialogue out of the film as they could. Their “protagonists” are cold and disconnected from everything around them. It doesn’t hand hold the audience in any place, not even its fantastic ending.
Interstellar overreaches for sentiment and falls short. Its character literally never stop talking. It hand holds its audience all the way from stupid plan A to stupid ending Z. There’s no respect for the audience, it wants to give them everything while also giving nothing of substance or value. It’s a zero sum contribution to cinema.
lol someone completely missed it. If you think there is no respect for the audience in pure emotion driven and well made technically movie, you are out of your mind. Yeah, cus it’s a sci-fi it’s instantly plot hole ridden and has stupid ending. Also, substance or value of a movie is highly subjective, and you completely fell through with it. If not emotions, if not dialogue (some ppl blame action movies lacking good dialogue), then what the hell there should be of value???? stop saying stupid shit lmfao.
These movies are being judged in some weird bubble, outside the norm for American films. I don’t know why Nolan arouses such anger, but I’ve heard similar criticisms of movies like Gravity. In other words, movies that make some attempt at being original. Part of the reason I haven’t seen the last few Avengers-universe movies is because they are so conventional. Don’t get me wrong, I think they are quality fun, but they are also produced with a strict formula in mind. I’d rather gamble with something like Inception.
And for the record, Nolan made three of the top four Batman movies.
lol, so if it’s underground with few fans, borderline art house, that ain’t overrated, but as soon as the director hits new level and get popular, it’s insta overrated. Don’t you think you sound kinda stupid with that statement? it is moot, either you know about someone or you don’t. Just because you hear about him a lot, doesn’t make him overrated, but popular.
I think there is a difference between being critical and being sh**ty. These comments fall into the latter. I think it is obvious that audiences don’t necessarily agree with him either as both the Dark Knight movies did 10x the worldwide box office as The Prestige and Batman Begins did close to 4x.
Batman is not The Avengers or Iron Man and it shouldn’t try to be.
Look, I think the Batman trilogy is more good than bad. And I think most of that bad comes from the god-awful Dark Knight Rises, but on the whole, this guy is 100% on point on Nolan as a filmmaker. Everything since The Dark Knight is poorly written AND shallow. He is a pretentious filmmaker, why do you think he spends 80% of his films trying to explain how smart they are? Why do you think he gave exec producer credit to an astrophysicist?
He does try to Kubrick and he is on the complete opposite plane of Kubrick. Kubrick would likely despise most of Nolan’s films. Nolan up through The Dark Knight was at least closer to Hitchcock, but Hitchcock was always an entertainer first. Nolan makes films to show how smart he is. Priest is right, and much as Nolan fanboys might like to disagree, the guy is not immune to criticism.
“I don’t like his other work, I think its shallow and badly written”
You can’t defend bad writing and shallowness with “it is more realistic that way”. We watch fiction because there IS actual writing and not just random events happening, It just sound to much like fanboyism.
So they’re shallow and badly written because his idiot kids weren’t interested and superhero movies need more action scenes and fight sequences and less psychological realism?
I like batman, but responding to trauma by dressing as a bat is not psychological realism, and it shouldn’t try to be. Superheroes should not be ashamed of the silliness that comes with the cape, they should embrace it. I beleive that is the point that he was trying to make.
I’m glad I have the magic ability to like both the Dark Knight movies and the lighter Marvel films.
Priest seems to constantly be taking issue w/ someone or something, but he does have a bit of a point here. Jonathan Nolan himself has said in interviews that movies like Interstellar are meant to be plot driven & not character driven. The same could be said for most every other Nolan movie, it’s just that his plots are so well constructed that the character work can be forgiven. Every once in awhile he lucks out and totally gets a character like the Joker, and he obviously directed the hell outta Ledger for that performance. When you look at it, the Joker and Leonard from Memento are by far the standout characters from his works, the rest are all in service of their plots. Nothing wrong w/ that really, sometimes roles are meant to be archetypes, look at a lot of Stephen King’s works, the characters are almost laughably one-note, but it works because they serve a purpose in the film. Nothing can be everything all the time, art isn’t always all-encompassing & people shouldn’t expect it to be.
I think it works for Batman but not other superheroes
Mr. Priest made an observation. The author of this Post turned it on its ear. Even asserting that Mr. Priest was not in position to tell Mr. Nolan what to do. Then the author committed the same offense against Mr. Priest that he so disapproves of.
The Avengers is probably the most boring superhero movie I’ve seen. I don’t get this guy’s argument.
I’d think that a headline-grab would talk about a movie that’s currently in theaters rather than series of films that’s several years old. Think it’s an earnest expression of a very reasonable opinion. Let’s not act like stereotypical defensive nerds, Rachel.
I hate this Marvel DC fight. Marvel has a lighter tone than DC. That is all.
You can’t compare godfather to 40 year old virgin. Both are great movies in their own genres.
Let’s see, how much money did Michael Bay’s 4 TRANSFORMERS movies rake in at the box office? Let’s not equate audiences “voting with their wallets” with some sort of degree of storytelling quality.