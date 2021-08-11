Nicolas Cage has been in some wild movies over the years. He stole the Declaration of Independence in National Treasure, fought evil animatronics in Wally’s Wonderland, and had a cage of bees placed over his head (after punching a woman in the face while dressed as a bear) in Wicker Man, to say nothing of his time as Johnny Blaze in Ghost Rider. But Cage thinks Prisoners of the Ghostland “might be the wildest movie I’ve ever made.” Cage and director Sion Sono (Suicide Club) is a match made in wild heaven.

In Prisoners of the Ghostland, Cage plays a bank robber who’s freed from jail by a rich warlord. The catch: he has five days to find the warlord’s granddaughter, played by Sofia Boutella (Climax, Atomic Blonde), or else the leather suit that he’s in will go kablam. “It’s just crazy,” the actor said about the film. “It’s way out there.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman — and his own path to redemption.

Prisoners of the Ghostland hits theaters and VOD and digital on September 17.