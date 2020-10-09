Outside of the obvious blockbusters, the ones where characters return from the dead and Florence Pugh has a Russian accent, a summer 2020 film that I was really excited for was Promising Young Woman. But then… y’know happened. The black-comedy thriller from Killing Eve‘s Emerald Fennell, about Carey Mulligan seeking out revenge against men who take advantage of women, was supposed to come out in April, but it’s finally been given a new release date: December 25 (Merry Christmas?), the same day as Wonder Woman 1984 and One Night in Miami. For now.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

Promising Young Woman also stars Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Sam Richardson, Adam Brody (hopefully giving his best dirtbag performance since Jennifer’s Body), Max Greenfield, and Laverne Cox.