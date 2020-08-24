Getty Image
Public Enemy Will Celebrate The 30th Anniversary Of ‘Fear Of A Black Planet’ With The Terrordome Art Show

Iconic rap group Public Enemy is the focus of a new art show opening soon celebrating the 30th anniversary of Fear Of A Black Planet, the band’s classic 1990 album which contained table-shaking singles “911 Is a Joke,” “Welcome to the Terrordome,” and “Fight the Power.” The show, The Terrordome, will run from September 5 to October 3 at Black Book Gallery in Englewood, Colorado. It’ll feature works from Anthony Lister, Faith47, Okuda, Shepard Fairey, and Public Enemy frontman Chuck D himself, all inspired by the music and moments from Fear Of A Black Planet and its legendary 1990 release.

The show was conceived by Chuck D and Lorrie Boula, who also curated it, and promises to practice COVID-19 safety precautions for those in attendance. Chuck D cited his past as a visual artist as his reason for creating the show, writing in a press statement: “Bringing visual artists and music together has always been important to me because it’s who I am. I was an illustrator and graphic designer long before I ever grabbed a microphone. We’ve been working hard at bringing together an amazing array of artists for the show, and look forward to people coming through to see their work.”

Check out samples of the artwork that will be on display below and find more information about show here.

