For her first film since Frozen II (the 10th highest-grossing movie of all-time), Kristen Bell is trading in her Arendelle crown for a coupon book.

Queenpins is inspired by a true story about two friends, played by The Good Place actress and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry), who are drowning in debt in the suburbs. Their solution: a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon scam. “You know who gets rewarded? People who don’t follow the rules. It’s time we start bending them a little,” Bell’s Connie tells Howell-Baptiste’s JoJo in the trailer above. But they quickly draw the attention of a loss prevention officer (Paul Walter Hauser) and a post office inspector (Vince Vaughn), who make it their mission to stop the fake coupon ring.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Inspired by a true story, Queenpins is an outrageous comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (Kristen Bell) and her best pal JoJo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted “Queenpins” of pink collar crime.

Queenpins, which also stars Bebe Rexha, Dayo Okeniyi, Joel McHale, Nick Cassavetes, Michael Masini, Eduardo Franco, Paul Rust, Marc Evan Jackson, Lidia Porto, and Greta Oglesby, hits theaters on September 10, followed by a Paramount+ release.