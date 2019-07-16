Getty Image

Quentin Tarantino has said that for years that he would retire after making 10 movies. Well, his ninth, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, comes out later this month, so whatever he does next will supposedly be it for the filmmaker. The project will be near and dear to Tarantino’s heart, so it’s a little surprising that he’s considering ending his Oscar-winning career on his Star Trek movie.

When asked by Cinema Blend about whether his R-rated Star Trek script (there’s a “very big possibility” it gets made) could become his 10th feature, Tarantino answered, “I guess I do have a loophole, the idea was to throw a loophole into it. Which would be [to go], ‘Uhhh, I guess Star Trek doesn’t count. I can do Star Trek… but naturally I would end on an original.’ But the idea of doing 10 isn’t to come up with a loophole. I actually think, if I was going to do Star Trek, I should commit to it. It’s my last movie. There should be nothing left handed about it. I don’t know if I’m going to do that, but that might happen.”

Star Trek “might” be Tarantino’s final film, unless it isn’t… even if he makes it, because loopholes? Makes sense. QT going where no one has gone before, except fellow directors Robert Wise, Nicholas Meyer, Leonard Nimoy, William Shatner, David Carson, Jonathan Frakes, Stuart Baird, J.J. Abrams, and Justin Lin, is fun to think about. But I hope he ends his career on an original idea. R-rated Star Trek (full-frontal Gorn!) can wait until he inevitably un-retires.

(Via Cinema Blend)