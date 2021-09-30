One of Quentin Tarantino’s trademarks as a director, outside of trunk POV shots and great soundtracks, is feet. There is so much foot stuff in his movies. It’s there in Pulp Fiction, and Jackie Brown, and both Kill Bill volumes, and Death Proof, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood when Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, watches her own movie in a theater. QT has heard your fetish jokes, and he’s (mostly) fine with them.

“I don’t take it seriously. There’s a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies. That’s just good direction,” Tarantino told GQ. “Like, before me, the person foot fetishism was defined by was Luis Buñuel, another film director. And Hitchcock was accused of it and Sofia Coppola has been accused of it.” I didn’t realize that about the director of The Virgin Suicides, so I did a Google search for “Sofia Coppola feet” and (not to kink shame or anything but!) now I’ve seen some Twitter accounts that I wish I could un-see.

After winning Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at the 2020 SAG Awards, Brad Pitt made light of Tarantino’s obsession. “I want to thank my co-stars: Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet. Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA,” he joked. Robbie was amused by his speech, but was Tarantino? I guess we’ll find out when Pitt either is or isn’t cast in the director’s rumored final movie.

(Via GQ)