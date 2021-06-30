Following the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bruce Lee’s daughter was outspoken about the way her famous father was depicted in the film.

“I understand they want to make the Brad Pitt character this super bad-ass who could beat up Bruce Lee. But they didn’t need to treat him in the way that white Hollywood did when he was alive,” Shannon Lee said. “What I’m interested in is raising the consciousness of who Bruce Lee was as a human being and how he lived his life. All of that was flushed down the toilet in this portrayal, and made my father into this arrogant punching bag.” Lee’s widow, Linda Lee Cadwell, also took issue with the film. “I thought the character was like a caricature of himself and made him look stupid, silly, and made to be insultingly ‘Chinesey.’ It strayed so far from the truth of who he was,” she said.

When writer and director Quentin Tarantino defended the “arrogant” way Lee was portrayed in Once Upon a Time, Shannon replied, “Shut up.”

The saga was brought up again by Joe Rogan on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he asked Tarantino about the controversy. “Where I’m coming from is… I can understand his daughter having a problem with it, it’s her f*cking father! I get that. But anybody else? Go suck a d*ck. And the thing about it, though, is even if you just look at it, it’s obvious Cliff tricked him. That’s how he was able to do it, he tricked him.”

The important thing to remember is, nobody beats the sh*t out of Bruce.

You can watch the Rogan interview above.