Quentin Tarantino has long said his 10th film would be his final film. Well, guess what: he’s up to his 10th film. No pressure. While speaking at the Rome Film Festival where he received a lifetime achievement award from Italian horror legend Dario Argento, Tarantino told Variety that he has “no idea” what his next movie will be. Could it be Kill Bill: Vol. 3, as he’s previously discussed? “Why not?” he replied.

You heard it here first, folks: QT’s final film will be Kill Bill: Vol. 3, unless it isn’t.

But before then, “first I want to make a comedy,” he added. “It’s not like my next movie. It’s a piece of something else that I’m thinking about doing — and I’m not going to describe what it is… There is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it. I’m looking forward to shooting that [thing] because it’s going to be really fun. I want to shoot it in the Spaghetti Western style where everybody’s speaking a different language.”

“The Mexican Bandido is an Italian; the hero is an American; the bad sheriff is a German; the Mexican saloon girl is Israeli. And everybody is speaking a different language. And you [the actors] just know: OK, when he’s finished talking then I can talk,” Tarantino laughed again.

No wonder Tarantino’s Star Trek project is on life support: the “universal translator” deflates the, uh, comedy of everyone speaking a different language.

