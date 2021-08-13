Earlier in the week, Quentin Tarantino made headlines after revealing that he’s spent decades holding firm to an adolescent vow to never give his mother a penny if his screenwriting career ever took off. The distinctive writer/director made the admission on The Moment podcast, where he told Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman about the childhood grudge that he’s never let go. However, Tarantino’s mother, Connie Zastoupil, has issued a response to his “vow,” and unlike her son, she appears to be taking the high road in a statement sent to USA Today:

“Regarding my son Quentin – I support him, I’m proud of him and love him and his growing new family,” she said. “It gave me great joy to dance at his wedding and receive his news upon the birth of my Grandson Leo.” Zastoupil added that it’s easy for podcast comments to “spin and go viral without full context” and that she does “not wish to participate in this salacious transactional media frenzy.”

According to Tarantino, the vow started when he got in trouble at school for writing screenplays in class. Like any normal parent, his mom took him aside and attempted to set him straight, but the director has been forever stuck on her choice of words.

“In the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career’ — with the finger quotes and everything — this little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That sh*t is f*cking over,” Tarantino said.

As Tarantino went on, he revealed he did help his mom out of a “jam with the IRS,” but otherwise, he’s held firm to his vow. “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children,” he continued. “Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

