QT is getting into the NFT business. On Tuesday, as reported by The Wrap, the two-time Oscar winner (and noted fan of women’s feet) shared that he’s partnering with Secret Network to auction off seven totally uncut scenes from Pulp Fiction as non-fungible tokens.

According to the official press release: “Each NFT at auction contains ‘secret’ content viewable only by the owner of the NFT, a groundbreaking and unique feature enabled by Secret NFTs. The secret content itself is one-of-a-kind, has never been seen or heard before, and will include: the uncut first handwritten scripts of Pulp Fiction and exclusive custom commentary from Tarantino, revealing secrets about the film and its creator. The public metadata of the NFT—the ‘front cover’ of this exclusive content—is rare in its own right: a unique, never-before-seen, public-facing work of art.”

The owners of these NFTs will be the only people able to access the content.

While 1992’s Reservoir Dogs brought Tarantino to Hollywood’s attention as a director, it was 1994’s Pulp Fiction that was his breakout film. The indie movie redefined the rules of cinema, and ended up grossing more than $210 million against a $10 million budget. It also earned a slew of Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Ultimately, Tarantino and co-writer Roger Avary ended up taking home the statuette for Best Original Screenplay.

Now, more than a half-dozen lucky film fans will get the chance to not just experience, but own, Tarantino’s original, uncut vision for the film. “I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from Pulp Fiction to fans,” Tarantino said in a press release. “Secret Network and Secret NFTs provide a whole new world of connecting fans and artists and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.” You can learn more here.

