For years, Quentin Tarantino has maintained that his tenth film will be his last. With Once Upon A Time in Hollywood coming in at number nine (the Kill Bill volumes count as one film), the writer/director has one movie left to go, but during a recent interview, he seems to be contemplating walking away from filmmaking before suffering the same fate as most directors.

While talking to the Pure Cinema Podcast, Tarantino, a notorious cinephile, shared his blunt assessment of most final films, and it’s not pretty. Via MovieMaker:

“Most directors have horrible last movies,” Tarantino said. “Usually their worst movies are their last movies. That’s the case for most of the Golden Age directors that ended up making their last movies in the late ’60s and the ’70s, then that ended up being the case for most of the New Hollywood directors who made their last movies in the late ’80s and the ’90s.”

After putting even more mustard on his thoughts by calling most directors’ final works “f*cking lousy,” Tarantino admitted that the prospect of delivering a terrible follow-up to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has him thinking about walking away with a win.

“Maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic,” he said. “That’s the frustrating part, is a lot of the really terrific directors, it’s like their third-to-the-last movie would have been an amazing, amazing one to end on, which goes back to what I was saying about myself.”

(Via Pure Cinema Podcast)