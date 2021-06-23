While stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night to promote his novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino set the record straight. His baby boy, Leo, is not named after Leonardo DiCaprio despite the actor starring in Once Upon a Time and 2012’s Django Unchained. According to Tarantino, Leo is a family name, which he and his wife Daniella Pick almost didn’t use because of exactly what everyone’s assuming. Via People:

“We almost didn’t name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio,” the director said. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but … he’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion.” “So he’s a lion. That’s how we thought about him,” the Oscar winner added.

Tarantino also revealed that his son is already a talker, just like his dad, and when Kimmel asked how soon it will be before little Leo is dropping F-bombs, the director was quick to respond. “As soon as possible.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel has been a passion project for Tarantino who wanted the paperback to feel just like buying a movie novelization in the ’70s. It might also take on more significance because Tarantino has been dropping hints that he could end his film career before delivering a tenth film.

During a recent interview with the Pure Cinema Podcast, the prolific filmmaker noted that most directors final films are “lousy,” and he would be really happy “dropping the mic” by making Once Upon a Time his last entry.