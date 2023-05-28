Quentin Tarantino is one of the last of the old school auteurs. He shoots on film, not digital. He has final cut to make whatever he wants. And he demands that his movies open the old-fashioned way: in theaters, not on a streamer, a route even Martin Scorsese has had to take. Speaking of, all those movies that do premiere on places like Netflix and Max? Well, in a way, he says, they don’t exist.

In a new interview with Deadline, Tarantino says that for The Movie Critic, his alleged swan song, he’ll probably make it for Sony, who released Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He calls the company “the last game in town that is just absolutely, utterly, committed to the theatrical experience. It’s not about feeding their streaming network.”

He continued: “They judge success by asses on seats. And they judge success by the movies entering the zeitgeist, not just making a big expensive movie and then putting it on your streaming platform. No one even knows it’s there.”

Tarantino then moved onto Netflix movies like The Adam Project. “I mean, and I’m not picking on anybody, but apparently for Netflix, Ryan Reynolds has made $50 million on this movie and $50 million on that movie and $50 million on the next movie for them,” he said. I don’t know what any of those movies are. I’ve never seen them.”

He argued “those movies don’t exist in the zeitgeist. It’s almost like they don’t even exist.”

Meanwhile, people are still talking about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood four years after it hit theaters. Tarantino himself recently revealed that its protagonist, struggling star Rick Dalton, died.

