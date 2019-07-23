Miramax

Quentin Tarantino is notorious for talking up projects that never come to fruition. We’re probably never seeing his long-threatened Vega brothers spin-off, which would unite on-screen John Travolta’s Vincent and Michael Madsen’s Vic/Mr. Blonde. (Although both could probably use the patented Tarantino-brand comeback.) And yet he persists. Recently he yet again brought up his proposed Star Trek movie, even describing it as “Pulp Fiction in space.” Now he’s returning to the idea of a Kill Bill Vol. 3.

As caught by The Independent, the legendary filmmaker was on the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently, talking about his latest opus, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Their chat eventually veered towards the threequel to his two-part genre extravaganza, in which Uma Thurman played a wronged ex-assassin out to get those who put her in a coma.

“Me and Uma have been talking about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth,” Tarantino blurted out. But he wasn’t going to let people completely lose their minds, admitting, “I’m not sure I’m going to do it but I have thought about it a little further.”

Still, he won’t let this flame go completely out. “If any of my movies were going to spring from any of my movies,” he added, “it would be the third Kill Bill.”