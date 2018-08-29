PARAMOUNT

You take the good, you take the bad, and right now anyone bummed about the news that Top Gun: Maverick has been pushed back nearly a full year can take solace in this: The sequel to A Quiet Place, John Krasinski’s smash hit horror fave, officially has a release date of its own. As per Variety, it will slink into theaters on May 15, 2020 — actually only a month and change before the second Top Gun arrives, on June 26.

A Quiet Place was a semi-surprise hit back in the spring. According to Box Office Mojo, it’s the ninth highest grossing film of 2018 so far (in America, at least), hoovering up more than $350 million worldwide on a skimpy $20 million-ish budget. Directed by and starring Krasinski, it told of a family trying to survive during an alien invasion that has seemingly wiped out most of the planet’s humans.

Krasinski played the rugged and aggressively bearded father opposite his real-life wife Emily Blunt, plus Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as their resourceful children. Krasinski is a little busy these days, what with him taking over the title role in Amazon’s Jack Ryan series. And yet he’ll return as a screenwriter, at least.

There’s no word yet if he’s returning as director, or whether the story will definitely follow the same characters. The first A Quiet Place only covered a small portion of the potential cinematic universe it could occupy, so it’s possible a sequel goes beyond the small scope of the first movie. Maybe Krasinski will think outside the box and jump to other characters elsewhere à la the Purge movies or the Cloverfield series. Who knows? Just spitballing here!