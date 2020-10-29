Rachel Bloom’s no stranger to musical entertainment, as her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend featured some of the best original songs to hit televisions in years. But her latest project is working with an actual boy band member to create a movie about two friends going on a “musical road trip” following the band around the world.

Variety reported on Thursday that Bloom, who created and starred in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and wrote many of the show’s songs with the late Adam Schlesinger, will write the script for a film retelling the real-life tale of two *NSYNC superfans. The movie, apparently an idea developed by *NSYNC member Lance Bass, will tell the story of two friends who actually followed the boy band’s last world tour.

Based on an idea by band member and producer Lance Bass, Bloom is tackling the project about real life best friends Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington, who spent a summer following *NSYNC on their last world tour. “I’m so excited to work on this road trip musical that will explore the nature of early 2000’s nostalgia and if the past was, indeed, actually better. Also, I GET TO WORK WITH LANCE BASS!” said Bloom.

Nostalgia is all the rage, well, always, so there will be some considerable interest in the project from both boy band fans and those who know what Bloom can do with a few bars. It will certainly be fun to see Bloom’s take on boy band fandom, and whether any members of *NSYNC actually end up on camera for the project as well.