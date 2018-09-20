The New ‘Ralph Breaks The Internet’ Trailer Is Never Gonna Give You Up

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

No, that is not the new trailer for the Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, but the music video for English singer Rick Astley’s 1987 pop classic, “Never Gonna Give You Up.” The actual trailer, the third since February, is embedded below, but I decided to “rickroll” you all in advance since the latest preview of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest is going to do the same exact thing to you. In fact, the appropriately titled Wreck-It Ralph sequel is beginning to sound like one giant rickroll, as Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope’s (Sarah Silverman) online adventures are going to dig up the past decade’s worth of internet pop culture.

Set six years after the events of the first film, Ralph Breaks the Internet finds the two friends venturing far away from the confines of the Sugar Rush Arcade to try and save Vanellope’s video game character from obsolescence. According to the official logline:

[They] must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way.

Aside from Reilly and Silverman, the Ralph Breaks the Internet cast is a who’s who of celebrity performers working today, including Taraji P. Henson, Gal Godot, Kristen Bell and more. Also, there’s a cat who bears a striking resemblance to viral internet star Grumpy Cat, the famous feline whose actual name is Tardar Sauce. So yeah, this is basically Internet: The Movie with a soundtrack provided, hopefully, by Astley and no one else.