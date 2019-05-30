Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sylvester Stallone previously declared that Creed 2 showcased his final appearance as Rocky Balboa, and that appears to be the case with another one of his long-standing roles. John Rambo, the Vietnam veteran who first grunted his way onscreen in 1982’s First Blood, is back for one “last” rodeo. That’s what one could assume from the title, Rambo: Last Blood, the fifth movie of the franchise that harkens back to the meat-and-potatoes action movies that padded out the testosterone-fueled 1980s. And who was more thrilled ahead of this teaser trailer’s arrival? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He viewed one of Stallone’s behind-the-scenes Instagram clips and couldn’t resist commenting: “Drop the spear, dive and get ready to cut his leg off”. F*ck. Yes. 😉💪🏾”

The Rock’s probably watching the above teaser on repeat while hitting the gym, but what we see mostly plays up the already teased modern-day Western approach of this sequel. Rambo warns that death is coming for all of his enemies, and the film’s synopsis promises that Rambo “teams up with a reporter to save a kidnapped girl from a vicious drug cartel in Mexico.”

Here’s the clip that The Rock enjoyed so much — Stallone in an underground cave fight. Sounds dusty and like someone could use a vacation.