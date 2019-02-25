Getty Image

Is Bohemian Rhapsody winner Rami Malek the new Jennifer Lawrence? He took a huge tumble at the Oscars, and although his fall didn’t air on the broadcast in spectacular manner of JLaw, the results were almost equally dramatic. Granted, Malek didn’t surprise many people by winning Best Actor (although whether he deserved to win wasn’t a cut-and-dried affair), and there were a lot of perplexed folks regarding the film’s several wins. Still, no one could question how frightening it was when Malek fell off the stage, probably fueled by adrenaline and clearly in shock while this photo was snapped.