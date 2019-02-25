Rami Malek Fell Off The Oscars Stage After Winning Best Actor And Was Treated By Paramedics

Film/TV Editor
02.25.19

Getty Image

Is Bohemian Rhapsody winner Rami Malek the new Jennifer Lawrence? He took a huge tumble at the Oscars, and although his fall didn’t air on the broadcast in spectacular manner of JLaw, the results were almost equally dramatic. Granted, Malek didn’t surprise many people by winning Best Actor (although whether he deserved to win wasn’t a cut-and-dried affair), and there were a lot of perplexed folks regarding the film’s several wins. Still, no one could question how frightening it was when Malek fell off the stage, probably fueled by adrenaline and clearly in shock while this photo was snapped.

Getty Image

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oscars 2019
TAGSBOHEMIAN RHAPSODYfreddie mercuryOscars 2019RAMI MALEK

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP