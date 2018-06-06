Getty Image

Even though Mr. Robot‘s third season ended in December, creator Sam Esmail and star Rami Malek are hard at work on its fourth. But that’s not the only thing the duo is cooking up together. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Malek and Esmail are developing an adaptation of American Radical: Inside the World of an Undercover Muslim FBI Agent, the 2017 memoir by co-authors Tamer Elnoury and Kevin Maurer. The pair will produce the feature film together, with Malek playing the lead role and Esmail occupying the director’s chair.

The book centers on Elnoury, the titular undercover Muslim FBI agent, who co-wrote the book under a pseudonym:

A longtime undercover agent, Tamer Elnoury joined an elite counterterrorism unit after September 11. Its express purpose is to gain the trust of terrorists whose goals are to take out as many Americans in as public and as devastating a way possible. It’s a furious race against the clock for Tamer and his unit to stop them before they can implement their plans. Yet as new as this war still is, the techniques are as old as time: listen, record, and prove terrorist intent.

Malek is currently filming Robert Downey Jr.‘s The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, in which he voices an animal character. Meanwhile, the Queen biopic in which he stars as lead singer Freddie Mercury, Bohemian Rhapsody, is still making its way through what has likely been a complicated post-production process.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)