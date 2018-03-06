Warner Bros.

Last week, Disney announced that Avengers: Infinity War‘s release date had been pushed forward a week, from May 4 to April 27. The films immediately affected by the change were Solo, which now has extra breathing room away from the Marvel movie to end all Marvel movies (until Infinity War, Part II), and Disobedience (starring Rachels McAdams and Weisz) and something called Selfie Dad, which have to compete with possibly the biggest movie of the year.

Rampage — that cinematic masterpiece where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson fights a giant gorilla — looked to be out of Infinity War harm’s way, but Warner Bros. announced it, too, will come out a week earlier than originally scheduled.

Warner Bros. is moving up Johnson’s video game adaptation Rampage from April 20 to April 13, the studio announced Monday. Sources say the move is a response to Disney shifting its Marvel mega movie, Avengers: Infinity War, from May 4 to April 27, which would have given Warners’ pic, made by sister arm New Line Cinema, only a week to thump its chest at the box office. Rampage’s producers wanted to preserve a two-week cushion, say insiders. (Via)

Even with the sooner-than-expected new release date, the special effects should still have enough time to slap some armor on Rampage‘s crocodile. Hey, it worked for Black Panther.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)