You know who’s having a rough go of it lately? The Rock.

His recent hardships include: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which is likely to cross the billion-dollar mark at the box office, making it Sony’s third highest-grossing movie ever; his Fast and Furious spin-off is being directed by the guy who gave us John Wick; he’s producing an NBC series; and he’ll somehow land a mathematically impossible jump in Skyscraper. Poor guy could use a break.

Or a giant gorilla to fight.

Loosely based on the video game of the same name, Rampage stars Dwayne Johnson as Davis Okoye, a “primatologist and head of an anti-poaching unit out of Rwanda,” obviously, who fights a helicopter-smashing gorilla, a flying wolf, and a comically large crocodile. Also, The Rock says, “Let’s go save the world,” which can’t be the first time he’s uttered those exact words in a movie, right?

Not that it matters (you had me at Rock v. gorilla), but here’s the official synopsis.

Primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry transforms this gentle ape into a raging monster. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered alpha predators. As these newly created monsters tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

Rampage — which also stars Naomie Harris, Malin Åkerman, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan — opens on April 20, because of course it does.