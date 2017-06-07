Random Movie Night Tries Living With ‘Problem Child’

Universal

On the Random Movie Night podcast, Uproxx’s Mike Ryan and Keith Phipps watch and talk about a movie selected by a random number generator.

Somehow, someway, in 1990 Problem Child was a more financially successful movie than Goodfellas. Have you seen Problem Child recently? This kid is mean! But we follow where the random numbers take us, so this week we spend a lot of time over-analyzing Problem Child.

John Ritter (who, even here, is impossible to dislike) plays Ben Healy, a mild-mannered enough human being who desperately wants a child — which, he learns, will not happen through natural means with his wife, Flo. So they adopt Junior, who gets into all kinds of trouble like setting his room on fire and assaulting an entire Little League team with an aluminum baseball bat. What fun! Also, there’s a very strange subplot involving Junior’s love of a famous serial killer, played by Michael Richards.

Joining us this week is Variety TV Critic Sonia Saraiya, who (spoiler) was not a huge fan of Problem Child and has a lot of questions about Problem Child. We will probably never get these answers, but if you’ve ever wanted a thorough discussion of Problem Child, boy, today is your lucky day.

Next week: Spy Game

Our opening theme this week is “Late Night Tales” by Lee Rosevere from the album Music For Podcasts. Our closing theme is “Max Flashback,” also by Rosevere and from the same album. You can hear more Lee Rosevere music here.

