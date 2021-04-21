As part of his ongoing efforts to combat alleged systemic racism at WarnerMedia, Zack Snyder’s Justice League star Ray Fisher called out the studio after it issued a statement on the Derek Chauvin verdict. After experiencing what he felt was top-down racism from studio execs that enabled an allegedly abusive film set under director Joss Whedon, Fisher was not swayed by WarnerMedia’s message that was titled “The work continues.”

“While this verdict doesn’t bring back those we’ve so wrongly lost, we know that it brings us closer to significant change,” the studio wrote. “We reaffirm our commitment to be part of the solution by using our platforms, content, and resources to advance racial equity and social justice.”

Ever a persistent critic of the studio, which Fisher still believes is protecting Geoff Johns and other execs who pressured him into saying the “Booyah!” catchphrase while filming reshoots of Justice League for Whedon, the actor didn’t hold back his feelings on the WarnerMedia tweet.

“How fucking DARE YOU @WarnerMedia?!?!?!” Fisher wrote. “Oh, now I’m pissed….”

In a follow-up tweet, Fisher tagged WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and told him, “you need to get on this asap.” Despite launching an investigation into allegations of abuse on the set of Justice League, which reportedly included Whedon threatening Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot’s career, Fisher has not been satisfied by the outcome. While Whedon has seemingly been ousted after exiting his new HBO series The Nevers, Fisher maintains that the studio is still “protecting” execs who enabled the abuse.

The ongoing disagreement between the two parties has resulted in Fisher being dismissed from The Flash movie, which would’ve seen the first post-Justice League appearance of his Cyborg character.

(Via Ray Fisher on Twitter)