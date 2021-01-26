There was a lot of talk about how 2020 was the first year without a movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2009, but 2020 also lacked a Walt Disney Animation Studios release for the first time since 2017. That’s not the most punishing of waits, but it’s still an event whenever a new Disney animated movie comes out, and it has been since the studio’s first project: 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Thankfully, Disney won’t go another year without an animated adventure: Raya and the Last Dragon features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as warrior Raya, who’s tasked with ending an endless war, and Awkwafina as Sisu, the last dragon who can restore peace to the land.

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting), Raya and the Last Dragon premieres on Disney+ on March 5.