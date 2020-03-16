‘Cats’ And John Travolta Were The Big Winners (Losers?) At The Razzie Awards

The 40th Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies, was supposed to be held this past weekend, but like the rest of Hollywood and the entertainment industry as a whole, the ceremony was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. But how am I supposed to sleep if I don’t know whether James Franco or John Travolta won Worst Actor??? Thankfully, the Razzies has released the complete list of winners (losers?) on YouTube.

One-time Oscar hopeful Cats was named Worst Picture, making it the Parasite of enjoyably bad movies. The feline-heavy musical, which taught us that a cat is a not dog, also won Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden), Worst Supporting Actress (Rebel Wilson), Worst Screen Combo (Any Two Half-Feline/Half Human Hairballs), and Worst Screenplay and Worst Director for Tom Hooper. As for the great Franco v. Travolta debate that rocked the nation, Worst Actor went to The Fanatic star, because of course it did.

Other notable winners include Rambo: Last Blood (Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel and Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property) and My Name is Dolemite‘s Eddie Murphy, who was presented with the Razzie Redeemer Award, given to a past nominee or winner who becomes a “respected artist,” over Adam Sandler. Yet another snub for Uncut Gems. You can watch the full announcement below.