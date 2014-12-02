Rebecca Romijn Is ‘Absolutely’ Down To Don The Mystique Blue Body Paint Again

Listen, I’m as big a fan of Jennifer Lawrence as the next guy (I was inappropriately crushing on her back in her Winter’s Bone days, you posers) and I’ve found her performances as a naked blue lady in the recent X-Men movies truly inspiring, but let’s be real – Rebecca Romijn is still the definitive Mystique.
Well, according to a recent interview with Digital Spy, Romijn would “absolutely” be into donning the pasties and blue paint again. She also talked to Jennifer Lawrence extensively about the role…
“But from what I understand, her make-up is very different from the make-up I went through. I don’t think she had to go through everything that I went through. It sounds like she had an easier time, although my theory is that going through nine hours of make-up, you’re in such a rotten mood, you can’t be anything but evil. It turns you into the villain that you need to be to play Mystique properly!”
Mystique is set to be a major focus of X-Men: Apocalypse, and considering all the time-traveling, alternate universe bidness these movies are starting to delve into, I see no reason why both ladies can’t be in the same movie or even the same scene. Then again, naked blue Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence in the same scene? That might set off the Apocalypse for real.
Via Digital Spy
Can’t we just have both? Like a hermaphrodite, the best of both worlds.
It would most definitely not be like a hermaphrodite.
That’s ur best of both worlds???
“That might set off the Apocalypse for real.”
The Pants Apocalypse.
This is the reason matt vaughan gave when he cast jennifer as mystique. “There are a lot of young American actors right now who haven’t got any technique,” says Vaughn. “And to be blunt, a lot of these kids assume that just by having a good set of teeth and tits, smiling for the camera’s gonna be enough. I needed someone who could act.” REBECCA was just perfect as mystique when mystique didnt have to do much of acting. she was a model and looked great in that paint. I think she cant pull it off if she has to do a bit of acting and play a central role in the film. Its true jens paint or suit isnt as good as rebeccas was.
either way, i don’t think jennifer lawrnece is a good mystique, all i see is jennifer lawrence.
Rebecca Romijan was mystique, plus she didn’t have to keep turning into her normal self.
I agree with @Ghostcrow Rebecca was Mystique. Jennifer pales in comparison. There was a confidence that Rebecca had, that is pure Mystique from the books. With Jennifer (and granted a much younger Mistique) it’s too much about annoying angst.
Clearly you’ve never seen any of Rebecca’s acting work. She’s actually quite good. I too prefer her Mystique to Lawrence, who just never seemed to fit the way RR did.
I just couldn’t get over Lawrence’s large forehead. I kept thinking a baby had been rammed into a blue fish scale suit.
I got news for you: you are not straight.
Im glad shes down for it.
My penis is up for it.
I put forth one internet vote towards “both” please.
Winter’s Bone? I would call you late to the game having missed her and a clearly up-and-coming chloe grace moretz in the poker house.
I think Chloe was like 12 in that movie.
“Why don’t you have a seat?”
I humbly volunteer to be the body painter