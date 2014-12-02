Rebecca Romijn Is ‘Absolutely’ Down To Don The Mystique Blue Body Paint Again

#X-men #X-Men Apocalypse #Jennifer Lawrence #Comics
12.02.14 4 years ago 16 Comments

Listen, I’m as big a fan of Jennifer Lawrence as the next guy (I was inappropriately crushing on her back in her Winter’s Bone days, you posers) and I’ve found her performances as a naked blue lady in the recent X-Men movies truly inspiring, but let’s be real – Rebecca Romijn is still the definitive Mystique.

Well, according to a recent interview with Digital Spy, Romijn would “absolutely” be into donning the pasties and blue paint again. She also talked to Jennifer Lawrence extensively about the role…

“But from what I understand, her make-up is very different from the make-up I went through. I don’t think she had to go through everything that I went through. It sounds like she had an easier time, although my theory is that going through nine hours of make-up, you’re in such a rotten mood, you can’t be anything but evil. It turns you into the villain that you need to be to play Mystique properly!”

Mystique is set to be a major focus of X-Men: Apocalypse, and considering all the time-traveling, alternate universe bidness these movies are starting to delve into, I see no reason why both ladies can’t be in the same movie or even the same scene. Then again, naked blue Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence in the same scene? That might set off the Apocalypse for real.

Via Digital Spy

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#X-Men Apocalypse#Jennifer Lawrence#Comics
TAGSComicsJENNIFER LAWRENCEMarvel ComicsMoviesMYSTIQUEREBECCA ROMIJNX-MENX-MEN: APOCALYPSE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP