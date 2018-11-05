Getty Image

Not only is it smart to watch what you say on social media, but also what you do. Rebel Wilson is learning that the hard way. The controversy over comments she made last week about her new movie, the meta-rom-com Isn’t It Romantic, has gone next-level. Those who called her out, many of them black, are now calling her out again, this time because she’s blocked them on Twitter. She has since apologized.

The storm began last week when Wilson was on Ellen, shilling for her film, due on Valentine’s Day and in which she plays a woman whose bopped on the head and awakens inside a romantic-comedy motion picture — Wilson said, “I’m kinda proud to be the first plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy.”

Here’s where we adopt our best Ron Howard narration voice and add, “She wasn’t.” Wilson seemed to forget various Queen Latifah rom-coms, like The Last Holiday (2006) and Just Wright (2010), as well as the 2006 Mo’Nique vehicle called Phat Girlz. Numerous people on called Wilson out directly on social media.