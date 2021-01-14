“You’ve got red on you” has a whole new meaning.

Netflix’s Red Dot has a simple but stressful simple: a couple goes on a camping trip in the middle of nowhere, only for a mysterious red dot, looking like something from a video game gun, appears on their tent — and continues to follow them through the night. Not ideal. The Swedish movie, from director Alain Darborg, stars Anastasios Soulis and Nanna Blondell as Nadja and David, the couple who must escape from the red dot in the snowy wilderness, or else. If you like Open Water or Buried or Phone Booth, all thrillers/horror movies that largely take place in a single location, you will probably like Red Dot. (Red Dot technically isn’t contained to a single location, as Nadja and David leave the tent, but 1) I’m distracting myself from thinking about what happens to the cute dog in the trailer above, and 2) I wanted to mention Phone Booth, because it rules.)

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

When a red laser dot appears in Nadja and David’s tent, the once romantic trip now becomes a fight for their lives. During this sadistic hunt, the couple’s past comes back to haunt them.

Red Dot premieres on Netflix on February 11, just in time for Valentine’s Day.