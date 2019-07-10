Netflix’s ‘Biggest’ Movie Ever Reportedly Costs Even More Than Expected

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.10.19

Getty Image

Netflix’s Red Notice is, as previously established, the only movie that matters. It’s a “globe-trotting, action-comedy, heist thriller” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as an Interpol agent who’s after the world’s most wanted art thief, and Gal Gadot, as the aforementioned art thief; Ryan Reynolds was also added to the cast, presumably reprising his role as Detective Pikachu. That’s a lot of A-list famous people and an expensive-sounding premise, so no one balked at the reported $160 million price tag (it’s been called Netflix’s “biggest commitment to a feature film” ever). But that might be underselling Red Notice‘s budget.

Variety reports that “the budget for Red Notice could hit $200 million when additional fees are taken into account,” including $20 million for Reynolds, another $20 million for Gadot, and even more for Johnson, “given his role as a primary producer. The final numbers could also increase by several million dollars in light of Netflix’s standard practice of paying additional for finishing and delivering films to its service.” Writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscraper) is also set for a $10 million payday:

Red Notice was originally set up at Universal Pictures. This month, Universal gave the filmmakers the option to shop the project to other studios. Films such as Red Notice that are not based on pre-existing intellectual property have faced fierce headwinds at the theatrical box office… But the chance to be in business with three of Hollywood’s hottest stars was irresistible for Netflix, which is looking to lock down big projects as it prepares to do battle with Disney and HBO’s new streaming services. Bidding for Red Notice was competitive; Paramount also made a play for the film.

While I’m happy Netflix is spending a ton of money on an original idea, I’m slightly disappointed that I won’t be able to see Gal Gadot: Art Thief on the biggest screen possible. Maybe I’ll rent out an IMAX theater, just this once.

(Via Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ryan Reynolds#The Rock#Netflix
TAGSGAL GADOTNETFLIXred noticeRyan Reynoldsthe rock

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP