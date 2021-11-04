Ryan Reynolds has been coasting on his Handsome Guy Who Is Game For Jokes persona for the better part of a decade now, enthusiastically auditioning for comedic material that someone may still write him someday. How much longer should we wait? The man is done proving himself with joke-like asides.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is a potential action hero in much the same way. His meathead charisma is undeniable. Carrying an action movie seems like something he might be able to do, but mostly he has shined in supporting roles (Furious 7) or as the best part of bad movies (most of the other ones). Then there’s Gal Gadot, who looks so much like a superhero that people just sort of expect her to become one by default. Yet she remains sort of an enigma, lacking the ability to carry a role on strength of personality alone like Jason Momoa (which is a skill perhaps unique to Jason Momoa).

Red Notice, from Easy A and Dodgeball director Rawson Marshall Thurber, combines all the potentialities of these actors’ respective personae, in a film that mostly still feels like a trial run for some future film that might be better.

Johnson plays John Hartley, who describes himself as “an FBI profiler specializing in art crime.” It’s the best joke in the whole movie. “You don’t look much like a profiler,” his interpol partner played by Rita Arya tells him. “People are always saying that,” says The Rock.

Ha ha ha, it’s funny because it’s true! He is not an FBI profiler, he is world-famous former pro wrestling personality turned actor The Rock!

Johnson and Inspector Das are in Rome trying to stop a theft-in-progress on a hot tip from a mysterious art figure known as “The Bishop.” The thief turns out to be Nolan Booth (Reynolds), who is trying to steal one of Cleopatra’s jeweled eggs. An Egyptian billionaire has promised $300 million to anyone who can bring him all three of these ancient encrustables eggs in time for his daughter’s wedding. Booth is one of the art thieves looking to collect, the other is The Bishop, played by Gal Godot, a much cooler and more badass art thief who’s always beating Booth to the punch.

Parkour, fistfights, computer hacking, and fancy cocktail parties ensue, in a script that seems mostly driven by whatever cursory nonsense will get Reynolds, Gadot, and The Rock in a room together in some exotic world locale. Is there a rule that every blockbuster now has to have at least six title cards and drone shots of skylines establishing different world locales? Rome, Bali, Russia, London, Valencia, Argentina, Cairo, Sardinia… I hope some of these settings provided tax credits because they’re not adding much by way of content.

Mostly Red Notice makes you appreciate how much work Indiana Jones did to make us care about the macguffins and get us invested in the search to find them. That we knew why the bad guy wanted the Ark of the Covenant, what he wanted do with it, and why Indiana Jones wanted it instead, in retrospect seem like important factors. Who is this Egyptian billionaire? Don’t know. Why does he want Cleopatra’s eggs? To give to his daughter, I guess. Who is his daughter? Don’t know. What do the eggs do? Nothing. Why do the Bishop and Nolan Booth want the eggs? Money. And what will they do with the eggs? Uh… get the money, of course.