‘Red Notice’ Is The Only Movie That Matters Now

I mean no disrespect to other movies that are in production. I am very excited about John Wick 3 and it’s ever-growing cast that now features Halle Berry and at least two more dogs. I can’t wait to see the follow-up to Infinity War, for a bunch of reasons, but mostly because I need to know if my large muscular space son Drax is okay. There are multiple Fast & Furious and Fast & Furious-adjacent movies on the horizon, one of which is a spinoff starring The Rock and Jason Statham that is so powerful it almost tore the franchise in two. I want all of these in my eyes and brain at once. But right now, today, on paper, Red Notice is the only movie that matters to me.

Part of the reason Red Notice is so exciting it that we know so little about. There’s a good reason for that: The movie is still in pre-production and does not come out until 2020. But let’s check in with what we do know, because there are some words in here I can’t wait to paste into this text box. First, from the Hollywood Reporter:

Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed [Dwayne “The Rock”] Johnson in Central Intelligence and the upcoming Skyscraper, is behind the movie that will see the actor star as an Interpol agent who is after the most wanted art thief in the world.

The Rock is chasing the most wanted art thief in the world. We can work with this. But let’s keep going. From Deadline:

The film’s logline is being kept under wraps, but it is described as a globe-trotting, action-comedy, heist thriller designed as a three-hander between Johnson, [Gal] Gadot and another male star who’ll soon be set. Gadot plays a brilliant and mysterious figure in the art world.

The Rock and Gal Gadot are starring in a heist movie. I have four thoughts about this, maybe five. Definitely five.