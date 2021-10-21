A few years ago before (when time still mattered), Netflix revealed that they weren’t messing around while casting their biggest (and most expensive) movie ever, and they rustled up quite a trio: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. Well, we’re finally about to see what hundreds of millions of dollars purchased, so it should be a genuine blockbuster in your living room. And from the looks of this trailer, much of this movie has to do with Gal Gadot letting the guys know what’s up. She’s not going down without a fight, and she’s winning that fight.

Gal plays a notorious crook who mops the floor with Johnson’s FBI agent, who has enlisted Reynolds’ (also notorious) art thief, who seems to be cooperating so that people will respect him again? It might not have to make sense. All I really know at the moment is that a bull apparently knocked The Rock across a ring, so there’s probably a WWE joke in there somewhere. What’s important is this: Gal Gadot kicks ass in more than a Wonder Woman context. I hope they never catch her. From the synopsis:

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company… Red Notice is a stylish globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse (and cat).

Red Notice streams on November 12.