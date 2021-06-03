In the official trailer for the trippy, sci-fi action thriller Reminiscence, Hugh Jackman plays a detective who literally enters the minds of his clients and harvests the past for secrets. But with the world ravaged by war and rising sea levels, nostalgia has become a powerful drug that even Jackman’s character can’t resist, and he’s drawn even deeper into the illusionary past world after taking on a case for a Mission: Impossible‘s Rebecca Ferguson. Thandiwe Newton is also on hand to keep Jackman from going over the edge.

If the trailer gives you strong Westworld vibes (with a dash of Inception), that’s because Reminiscence is written, produced, and directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, so there’s your answer. Here’s the official synopsis:

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), and a simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Reminiscene hits theaters and HBO Max on August 20, 2021.