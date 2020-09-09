“There’s been no one for so long. Who are you?”

“I’m Rey.”

“Rey who?”

“Rey Skywalker.”

Those were the final words in the final episode of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as spoken between some random old lady on Tatooine and Rey. Rey who? Oh wait, we already did this. Is it a worthy ending for a journey 42 years in the making? Star Wars fans will debate that until there’s something else to get mad about, although as Daisy Ridley recently revealed, other saga-capping ideas were discussed.

“At the beginning there was toying with, like, an Obi-Wan connection,” the actress explained to guest host Josh Gad on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “There were different versions, and then it really went to that she was no one. And then it came to Episode 9, and [director and co-writer J.J. Abrams] pitched me the film and was like, ‘Oh yeah, Palpatine’s your grandaddy,’ and I was like, ‘Awesome.’ And then two weeks later he was like, ‘Oh, we’re not sure.’ So it kept changing, so… I wasn’t sure what the answer was going to be.” As for who Rey’s grandmother is, Ridley told Gad, “You tell me, Josh.”

It still beats Kylo Ren’s immortal last word (“Ow”). Anyway, reactions to Ridley’s interview are split between Rey Kenobi > Rey Skywalker, she should have been Rey and Rey only (no last name), and some horniness for Oscar Isaac’s Poe. That’s unrelated to anything with this story, but it’s Star Wars and the internet, so of course it’s out there.

thinking about how rey kenobi and ben solo could have defeated palpatine together as a reversal of how palpatine turned their grandfathers against one another pic.twitter.com/QgagyqWcvM — M💫 (@adambsolodriver) September 9, 2020

We would've gone full circle if she was Rey Kenobi… 😞 pic.twitter.com/wfLCD4zruH — PM (@TuttiFruttiPebs) September 9, 2020

WE COULD’VE HAD REY KENOBI I’m going to sleep angry tonight pic.twitter.com/xGsqLBH1sg — Kayla (@obiwankaynobi) September 9, 2020

I know some of y’all really wanted Rey Kenobi, but Rey Nobody will always own my heart. She didn’t need anyone’s legacy, she deserved to have her own. pic.twitter.com/z0epNbOdN1 — Mimi 靡靡 🖤 (@Derpy_mommy) September 9, 2020

rey nobody > rey kenobi >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> rey “skywalker” palpatine — taylor (@empressrey) September 9, 2020

Imaging that Rey was almost a Kenobi actually kills me. It would’ve been much more meaningful if we had Rey Kenobi. It would’ve come full circle. A Kenobi saving a Skywalker from the dark, which is what previously couldn’t be done. Could you… just imagine the potential? — Lynn is watching Lucifer. 🍂🍁 (@reyshines) September 9, 2020

Rey, Rey Kenobi, Rey Nobody, Rey Palpatine, Rey Skywalker. IT. STILL. DOESN'T. MATTER. The entire trilogy is about Rey choosing her identity for herself in spite of her past and the expectation placed upon her by others. pic.twitter.com/p19lW398zl — Ben (@filmbouff) September 9, 2020

Rey Kenobi would have been better than Rey Palpatine but at the end of the day I still don’t want it. Sorry. SHE 👏🏼 DOESN’T 👏🏼 NEED 👏🏼 TO 👏🏼 BE 👏🏼 RELATED 👏🏼 TO 👏🏼 ANY 👏🏼 POWERFUL 👏🏼 MAN — Kate 🦋🌻 (@TheDinkum_Reylo) September 9, 2020

