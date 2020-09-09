rey rise of skywalker
‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Having Force-Ful Reactions To Daisy Ridley’s Revelation About Rey

“There’s been no one for so long. Who are you?”
“I’m Rey.”
“Rey who?”
“Rey Skywalker.”

Those were the final words in the final episode of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as spoken between some random old lady on Tatooine and Rey. Rey who? Oh wait, we already did this. Is it a worthy ending for a journey 42 years in the making? Star Wars fans will debate that until there’s something else to get mad about, although as Daisy Ridley recently revealed, other saga-capping ideas were discussed.

“At the beginning there was toying with, like, an Obi-Wan connection,” the actress explained to guest host Josh Gad on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “There were different versions, and then it really went to that she was no one. And then it came to Episode 9, and [director and co-writer J.J. Abrams] pitched me the film and was like, ‘Oh yeah, Palpatine’s your grandaddy,’ and I was like, ‘Awesome.’ And then two weeks later he was like, ‘Oh, we’re not sure.’ So it kept changing, so… I wasn’t sure what the answer was going to be.” As for who Rey’s grandmother is, Ridley told Gad, “You tell me, Josh.”

It still beats Kylo Ren’s immortal last word (“Ow”). Anyway, reactions to Ridley’s interview are split between Rey Kenobi > Rey Skywalker, she should have been Rey and Rey only (no last name), and some horniness for Oscar Isaac’s Poe. That’s unrelated to anything with this story, but it’s Star Wars and the internet, so of course it’s out there.

