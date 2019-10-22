The final Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker trailer more than suggested a showdown between Rey and Emperor Palpatine, and it’s an understatement to say that people got highly emotional over the lead-up to the J.J. Abrams-directed installment. Also lurking in the nerd-enthused background? Rian Johnson, who (after Knives Out arrives on November 29) will be directing (and writing) a future mysterious trilogy of Star Wars movies. Those films will be unlike what fans have seen before now, given that they sit outside the Skywalker Saga and will feature an assortment of unfamiliar characters.

Johnson, of course, is regarded by Star Wars junkies as directing the highly divisive The Last Jedi, so it’s worth noting what (if any) public reaction he would have to the trailer. Well, he’s feeling pretty positive! Johnson didn’t take advantage of too many Twitter characters while telling the world (with an emoji), “Oh my god I [heart] Star Wars.”

Oh my god I ❤️ Star Wars https://t.co/RxOxaQiNUm — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 22, 2019

Short and sweet, yes, but it would have been perfectly understandable if Johnson had chosen to say nothing at all. While speaking to our own Mike Ryan in September, Rian admitted that he was “a little wary” to even “answer one question about” The Last Jedi because anything that he says about Star Wars gets amplified and makes it appear as if he’s “just all talking about Star Wars.” What can we take away from Johnson’s tweet, then? He carefully considered all six of those words and one emoji, and his sentiment is appreciated by all 28,000+ fans who’ve favorited it so far.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker will arrive on December 20, 2019.