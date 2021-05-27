Rina Sawayama has been quickly working her way towards the top of the music world. At the start of 2020, she hadn’t even released an album. Now, she has dropped Sawayama, has an Elton John collaboration under her belt, and perhaps a Lady Gaga remix is on the way as well. Now she’s establishing some footing in the acting world, too: Deadline reports that Sawayama has landed a big film role, in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Director Chad Stahelski offered a brief statement about the casting, saying, “I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4. She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film.” Sawayama shared the news as well, posting a screenshot of the Deadline article and writing, “my feature film acting debut in John Wick 4 !!!!!! I’m so excited !!!!! [crying emojis].”

my feature film acting debut in John Wick 4 !!!!!! I’m so excited !!!!! 😭😭😭https://t.co/1Xujvup4WG pic.twitter.com/Xr2CzXUgxt — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) May 27, 2021

This actually won’t be her first acting role: In 2019, she had a recurring role on the UK comedy series Turn Up Charlie, which was created by and stars Idris Elba as a DJ-turned-nanny.

Meanwhile, she also has a new album on the way. At the end of 2020, she said her sophomore effort was half-done and she teased that it could even have a country-influenced sound.