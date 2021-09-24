Rob Lowe and Netflix have teamed up for a new “one-off special” tackling the time-tested list of Hollywood clichés, and judging by the trailer, he’s bringing along some famous friends to help him get the job done. You might say he’s putting a team together, and dangit, that’s another cliché right there.

Titled Attack of the Hollywood Clichés, the special hosted by Lowe features Andrew Garfield (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Richard E. Grant (Loki), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), and other A-listers to be revealed when the special premieres. Up for discussion will be such well-worn tropes as looking back at explosions, delivering cheesy villainous dialog with conviction, and of course, gratuitous sex scenes.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! is a one-off special featuring some of the most famous films in cinematic history along with a plethora of Hollywood A-Listers, Screenwriters, Academics and Critics as they guide us through the funny, weird and controversial clichés which appear on our cinema screens. Posed in a classic crisp suit, Rob Lowe invites viewers to examine the Hollywood clichés filmmakers can’t help but use, time and time again. With the help of the experts, Attack of the Hollywood Clichés analyses the origins and evolutions of everything from ‘The Ticking Time Bomb’, to the ‘Meet-Cute’, and ‘Females Running in Stilettos’ – there’s also a ‘Wilhelm Scream’ montage for real movie buffs.

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés starts streaming September 28 on Netflix.