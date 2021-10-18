While we might not be getting Rob Zombie’s upcoming The Munsters reboot in time for this Halloween, the notorious horror director — responsible for stomach-churning films like House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and the 2007 remake of Halloween — has taken to Instagram to share the first cast image of the film. In the image, we see Rob-Zombie-movie-mainstays Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster, Zombie’s wife and creative partner Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and the first look at Zombie’s take on the Munster’s iconic home on 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

In the caption, Zombie said, “Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS! Direct from the set in good old Hungary I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane.” The big reveal comes just months after the project was first announced this summer, and — based on how ready-to-shoot the set and crew and looking — could mean the director is already deep into filming in Budapest. Zombie has also shared other images from the set of the film over the past few months, including a look at the special effects his team is using, as well as Lily and Herman Munster’s bedroom attire.

Based on the 1960’s family sitcom of the same name, The Munsters follows a family of classic, horror movie monsters (a Frankenstein, a pair of vampires, and a werewolf) who relocate from Transylvania to the American suburbs and are subsequently forced to assimilate into American culture. As the family tries their hardest to be “normal” and keep their big secret from coming out, plenty of whacky hijinx ensue, ultimately causing all the countless laughs that made the show so beloved in the 60s.

While Zombie has a reputation for making pretty gruesome, hard R-rated horror films abundant in cannibalism and rednecks, based on what we’ve seen and heard so far, it seems The Munsters reboot will be a faithful (and family-friendly) adaptation of the original series. Here’s hoping it’s all treats and no tricks when the trailer eventually drops.