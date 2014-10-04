Robert Downey Jr. Goes To Bat For Mel Gibson, May Want Him To Direct ‘Iron Man 4’

It’s easy to look at Robert Downey Jr. now and forget that, at one point, he couldn’t get hired in Hollywood due to his troubles with addiction and his inability to get insured to work on a film. During that dark chapter, Mel Gibson gave his friend a boost by putting him in The Singing Detective, so it’s never a surprise when Downey has Gibson’s back, as he did in a new interview with Deadline when he was asked to make the case for a Mel Gibson comeback. He did just that and more by linking Mel Gibson to Iron Man 4 in the slightest of ways.
DOWNEY: Well, first off, he has changed so much. Nobody should make a case for somebody who just wants forgiveness but hasn’t changed, but he’s a fundamentally different guy. I think it was just the very worst aspects of somebody’s psyche being treated as though they were the blanket statement about a person. But honestly we are talking about a competitive business and it all comes down to this: because he is so gifted as a story teller and a director, I don’t know that he requires some sort of mass forgiveness. He has changed, but at the same time he’s still Mel. He and I are so similar in so many ways. He really, honestly is the first to admit his character defects and also is just a great, great collaborative guy. I always say too that if you want to judge a man or a woman then look at their kids. He has the healthiest, happiest, most productive kids you could ever meet or know, and I’m fortunate to be friendly with several of them. He did a lot right, and there’s stuff he taught me about parenting that didn’t sink in at the time but have proven to be true. We’re writing this thing right now, Yucatan…
DEADLINE: That’s the project Steve McQueen developed for himself.
DOWNEY: Yes, and I’m like, God, if I could find a part for Mel. But he also likes to do his own thing and sometimes he goes out of his way to do the unexpected. Sometimes with these things, it becomes a matter of time, and is seems like it’s getting a little bit old to hold a grudge.
DEADLINE: True, but the year he made Apocalypto, I didn’t see a better movie and he was ignored and hasn’t directed since. Marvel badly wants Iron Man 4 and you’ve said you aren’t doing it. How about the idea you’ll do that movie if Mel directs it?
DOWNEY: Correct.
DEADLINE: Is that our headline?
DOWNEY: Why not? That movie would be bananas.
I wouldn’t start screen-printing Gibson’s director’s chair just yet, but it’s interesting that Robert Downey Jr. didn’t throw out a stock answer. With his status as the King of Marvel right now, would it be surprising if he actually pushed for this? There were rumors that he wanted to bring Gibson onto the cast of The Avengers: Age of Ultron back in January, so who knows?
It’s not like Gibson would be incapable of directing an Iron Man film. Honestly, he has a far more impressive resume as a filmmaker than any other person who has directed a Marvel movie thanks to Braveheart and Apocalypto. Unfortunately, Gibson’s scandal-filled past complicates matters and makes it unlikely, but is that fair?
Most celebrity scandals have the lifespan of a mayfly at this point. Maybe we’ve been inoculated from the shock of them by the flood of them, but it seems like Mel Gibson has been one of the few people that have been denied the forgiveness by forgetfulness that others (who have done worse things than Gibson) have attained. Mike Tyson was convicted of rape in the 90s and he’s about to star in an Adult Swim cartoon, maybe it’s time to forgive Mel Gibson if for no other reason than because there is precedent.
Source: Deadline
after iron man 3 you can only get better. even my 9 yr old could do better than iron man 3.
Stallone wanted Mel to direct EX3 as well.
Raging anti-Semite in an industry built by Jews. Yeah, who can explain why Gibson is poison?
Only if he agrees to make it a buddy hero movie a la Lethal Weapon starring RDJ and Donny Cheads, replete with sick guitar riffs and diplomatic immunity.
Don’t forget the saxaphone solos!
Gibson is a legitimately terrible person, but he’s still one of the best actors alive. He’s like a darkest timeline Alex Baldwin.
He should have learned to throw a football, America will forgive anything if you can help their sports team win a game.
Mel Gibson is a wife beating anti-Semite who can go fuck himself.
Not saying he should be forgiven but I find it amusing that no one will get over his stuff but you have hundreds of people defending pro athletes that were busted beating their wives and kids, murdering animals and just generally being giant assholes. I know Gibson did some bad stuff but it seems a tad hypocritical to never let him live his shit down when there are people who did a lot worse still getting adored by a stadium full of people.
Better idea: Mac and Dennis, in character. With Sweet Dee as Madame Masque, Mac as some combination of three different villains, post aneurism Charlie as the voice of Jarvis, and Frank Reynolds as Fin Fang Foom. He will put you in his pants.
Google “Fin Fang Foom put you in his pants” and tell me you didn’t think of either Frank or his brother.
If Mel Gibson directs he’ll insist they change the name of Advanced Idea Mechanics to Jihad Entity Worldwide.
Mel is obviously a batshit insane maniac with some despicable views and a more than likely chance that he’s assaulted some women in his past.
That said…
God damn if he’s not a fantastic actor and just as good of a director. I agree that if people that have done things that are just as bad as he has have been allowed to work again I don’t see any reason Mel shouldn’t. Especially if he’s trying to change.
As un-PC as it is, a film where Iron Man is launching N-bombs, calling Madame Masque sugar tits and demanding Pepper Potts to “Smile and BLOW ME!” is definitely getting my box office dollar.
Roman Polanski. Woody Allen. Could probably come up with more if i gave it more thought but for now, that is all.
Alternate theory (and I’m probably not the only one to arrive at it): Downey doesn’t want IM4 to happen and he put Gibson’s name out there knowing damn well that Marvel would never agree to it.
Then again, these movies are a mint unto themselves, so I don’t know.
At least Downey Jr. had the excuse of being completely high and fucked up on drugs when he committed his atrocities (like illegally entering and falling asleep in his neighbor’s kids beds with the kids) and he’s sober now. Mel being racist, misogynistic, and a girlfriend abuser and life threatener was all Mel. You can stop stupid behavior, but you can’t stop what you believe in your heart.
As a member of the Jewish Illumanati(jewmanati) I can confirm every fear you have about us is true.
We killed your bitch ass Christ.
We are the master race.
We do control all media.
We make a mean brisket
Our ultimate goal is to make you despise bacon.
Deal with it Christfags.
Here’s a handy little primer of shit celebrities have done that (imo) are much worse than Mel’s drunken ravings. [www.cracked.com]
Here’s another shocking one: [www.cracked.com]
Honestly, compared to a majority of other people in most professional industries, Mel is far from the worst of them. I think the issue is that in 2002 when he was arrested for drunk driving and said the whole “The Jews are to blame for everything”, it was a big thing because for such a well known and amazing producer/actor to say such a thing, it was shocking. It doesn’t help that it’s now become a thing that people just accept and go with since it’s such a well known incident to mock (I’m looking at you, South Park Mel Gibson).
If Downey says the man has changed, I’m incline to believe him (not to mention this wouldn’t be the first time RDJ has asked people to give the man a break. Back at the 25th American Cinematheque Awards, he asked for Mel to present him the award he got, and spent the acceptance speech time to ask people to forgive him as they bro hugged). As for directing Iron Man 4, by all means give us what you got and hit it out of the park.
As Ray Charles said in relation to Elvis Costello’s ravings: “…drunken talk isn’t meant to be printed in the paper.”