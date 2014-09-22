Robert Downey Jr. Gloriously Photobombed A Girl Who Tried To Sneak A Pic Of Him

Senior Editor
09.22.14

Full disclosure: I have an obscene amount of man love for Robert Downey Jr. If he told me he wanted to do a line of coke off my taint, I’d rip off my pants and go spread eagle in a heartbeat. Not that he’d ask or anything… boy, this got weird in a hurry.

Anyway, here’s a pic Robert Downey Jr. posted on his Facebook page. It appears the girl was trying to be slick, catching Downey in the background of a photo. But he was on to her ways.

