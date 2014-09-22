Robert Downey Jr. Gloriously Photobombed A Girl Who Tried To Sneak A Pic Of Him

Full disclosure: I have an obscene amount of man love for Robert Downey Jr. If he told me he wanted to do a line of coke off my taint, I’d rip off my pants and go spread eagle in a heartbeat. Not that he’d ask or anything… boy, this got weird in a hurry.
Anyway, here’s a pic Robert Downey Jr. posted on his Facebook page. It appears the girl was trying to be slick, catching Downey in the background of a photo. But he was on to her ways.
Downey strikes again
I’d spread eagle too, if asked
I’m waiting Robert
☺
Oh, that would be great!
Extra money to spend on
Hookers and cocaine
He looks like one of those statues you see in a wax museum.
Is he stroking out?
It`s a mask.
Just hanging out in an open field with my helicopter and my briefcase. Wearing my dildo shirt.
Tape a baggie to your taint, so you have it at all times, just in case.
Love Downey Jr. .. However those pants got to be questioned though!
Where are they from, why do they look like they came from the 70’s/the-trance-pants-shop?
So many questions!…
Like what’s in that case you’re holding, it kind of looks like those VCR boxes you could rent when you were younger!
Does Downey Jr. always fly a helicopter whenever he is going somewhere?
Is that shirt even clean or is it a dildo print on it?
Robert Downey Jr. if you see this message please be nice and answer my questions!
Those actually just look like pretty normal slacks to me, though the dark color of the pants and the graininess of the cell phone picture makes it hard to tell. They could be windbreaker pants for all I know.
As for the case, it’s made by Pelican and it’s water-tight and nigh-indestructable. I use ones of a similar size at work to hold air monitors and keep them free of debris and out of the weather. Not entirely sure what RDJ has in there, but it makes sense to carry stuff in a case like that if you’re taking the helicopter out for a bit.
Hol-ee shit VCR rentals. Goddamn that was some shit.