Robert Downey Jr. Took Home The Giant ‘A’ From ‘The Avengers’

Getty Image

Robert Downey Jr. is a suave motherf*cker of numerous entertaining scenes and uncanny dolphin impressions. And now he’s also the proud owner of the 30-foot-tall “A” on Stark Tower which survived the Battle For New York in The Avengers. Yes, I’m talking about these events like they really happened. It’s still real to me, damn it.

In an interview on BBC Radio One, Robert Downey Jr. talked about props he’s taken from sets; he doesn’t own an Iron Man suit, surprisingly, although he does have some of the helmets. He also received the giant letter “A” after making a joke about needing one. Here’s RDJ talking about how it happened, via io9:

On the last Avengers, there’s this scene where there’s this ‘A’ which is probably 30 feet tall and I’m looking at it, and we’re shooting in England, and I go, ‘I need that in my office in Venice [California].’ About two weeks ago, a wheeler showed up, I’m like, ‘What the heck is this doing here?!’ And they go, ‘This is the ‘A’ you asked for.’ And I go, ‘They brought it?!’ So now we have a massive Avengers ‘A’ that will be prominently placed.

Oh man. He should have joked that he wanted another $50 million. Maybe say he wants a dinosaur cloned and delivered to him, wearing a fancy hat. Hey, if Marvel is granting elaborate wishes based on comments said in jest, go big. Even bigger than this thing:

That’s one big freakin’ A. Which Robert Downey Jr. now owns. And here I thought it was all CGI. Nope. They built a 30 foot tall “A” in the style of The Avengers logo to spell out the name Stark. Then they paid to ship it from England. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck can’t get a Batsuit unless he pays Warner $100,000.

Via io9