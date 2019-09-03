Getty Image

Before Robert Pattinson was officially announced as the next big-screen Batman, following Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck, word of his casting hit the internet. The actor, who hadn’t even auditioned yet, was not pleased. “When that thing leaked, I was f*cking furious,” he told Variety in a new interview. “Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.”

Pattinson was less “f*cking furious” about the reaction to his casting. To many, he’s still known as the Twilight sparkly vampire, even though he’s since worked with (and given very good performances for) numerous acclaimed directors, including James Gray (The Lost City of Z), the Safdie brothers (Good Time), and Claire Denis (High Life). When asked about the backlash, including a silly online petition (“This is will ruin my childhood and my dreams”), the future-Dark Knight responded, “To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting. It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you.”