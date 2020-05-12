Despite his franchise experience, having starred in five sparkly vampire movies, it was still a surprise when Robert Pattinson was announced as the next Batman. He, an art-house favorite who took daring roles in films from the likes of Josh and Benny Safdie, Claire Denis, and Robert Eggers, seemed like the last guy who’d want to play a superhero, let alone a superhero (the superhero) that has been portrayed many times before. But that, actually, is one of the reasons why Pattinson agreed to the role.

“I think sometimes the downsides—which I’ve definitely thought about—the downsides kind of seem like upsides. I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character,” Pattinson told GQ. “I was watching the making of Batman & Robin the other day. And even then, George Clooney was saying that he was worried about the fact that it’s sort of been done, that a lot of the ground you should cover with the character has been already covered.” And that was 1997, two Batmans (three, if you include Will Arnett, which you absolutely should) ago.

Pattinson continued:

“And then there’s Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck’s one. And then I was thinking, it’s fun when more and more ground has been covered. Like, where is the gap? You’ve seen this sort of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where’s my opening? And also, do I have anything inside me which would work if I could do it? And then also, it’s a legacy part, right? I like that. There’s so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it’s even happened. You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It’s different from when you’re doing a part and there’s a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it’s, I don’t know… It makes you a little kind of spicy.”

You’ve seen playboy Batman. You’ve seen mopey Batman. You’ve seen nipple-y Batman. Now get ready for spicy Batman.

The Batman, which also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, comes out on October 1, 2021.

(Via GQ)