It was only a few days that Matt Reeves’ The Batman resumed production, and it’s already been shut down again. “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said earlier today in a statement. “Filming is temporarily paused.”

It turns out that the “member” was the Dark Knight himself, Robert Pattinson.

Vanity Fair reports that Pattinson “has tested positive for the coronavirus, causing filming of The Batman to be halted just days after the superhero drama resumed work at studios outside of London.” Pattinson could not be reached for comment by Vanity Fair.

Little else is known about Pattinson’s condition (he hasn’t recorded a The Rock-style video), but according to Variety, The Batman was “about seven weeks into filming when they had to turn off cameras due to the pandemic. The movie has approximately three months of material left to shoot and hopes to be done filming by the end of the year.”

The Batman, which also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021.

(Via Vanity Fair)